D_MIND Dj-set - MusicaLucis Festival 2023

Portici delle Teresiane
Fri, 5 Jan 2024, 9:00 pm
GigsFasano
Free
About

D_MIND, cultore della black music, infiamma il dancefloor regalando perle musicali del hip hop.

Non mancate!

FREE ENTRY!

D_MIND Dj-set

@ Portici delle Teresiane, Fasano (BR)

dalle ore 21:00

Tutte le età
Presentato dall'Associazione Culturae Itriae Culturae.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Venue

Portici delle Teresiane

Via Antonio Fogazzaro, 72015 Fasano Brindisi, Italy
Doors open9:00 pm

