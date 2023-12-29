Top track

Cardinal Sound & Mistrust - System

Secret Drum n Bass Rave

Secret Location in London
Fri, 29 Dec, 10:00 pm
GigsLondon
£11The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

The Secret DnB Rave 🚫

Friday December 29th 11:00pm-Late

Tickets on sale now! 🔌

Venue announced to ticket holders via SMS / Email 📲

Friday 29th December we're taking over one of London's prominent industrial clubbing spaces transformed for the best u...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Churchill Marketing Ltd.
Venue

Secret Location in London

London, UK
Doors open10:00 pm

