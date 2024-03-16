DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
No smartphone? No worries, check our FAQs
Full Fat Pop is here to ring in your St Patrick's Day in serious style... We'll have popdiggy and Dman playing only the biggest bangers for you to celebrate the best day of the year! The Guinness will be flowing and you'll need your best dancing shoes as y...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
No smartphone? No worries, check our FAQs