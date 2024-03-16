DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

No smartphone? No worries, check our FAQs

Got a code?

FULL FAT POP: ST PATRICKS DAY SPECIAL

Belgrave Music Hall
Sat, 16 Mar, 11:00 pm
PartyLeeds
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Full Fat Pop is here to ring in your St Patrick's Day in serious style... We'll have popdiggy and Dman playing only the biggest bangers for you to celebrate the best day of the year! The Guinness will be flowing and you'll need your best dancing shoes as y...

This is an 18+ event.
Presented by Super Friendz.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Popdiggy, Dman

Venue

Belgrave Music Hall

1-1A Cross Belgrave St, Leeds LS2 8JP
Open in maps
Doors open11:00 pm
350 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

No smartphone? No worries, check our FAQs