LOLA YOUNG - (Sold Out)

Chop Shop
Tue, 26 Mar, 7:00 pm
GigsChicago
$21.27The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Her name is Lola Young, a 22-year-old from South East London. Music embodies her essence, serving as a guiding light in understanding both herself and the world she inhabits. When it comes to matters of the heart, she admits a certain helplessness and harb...

This is an All Ages event
Presented by Chop Shop.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Lola Young

Venue

Chop Shop

2033 West North Avenue, Chicago, Illinois 60647, United States
Doors open6:30 pm

