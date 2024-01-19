Top track

Tectonic

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Jaguar Throne

The Black Heart
Fri, 19 Jan 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£16.16The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Tectonic
Got a code?

About

We’re delighted to be hosting the debut show for prog-metal heavyweights JAGUAR THRONE, a new band featuring members of BOSSK, GOLD KEY, COGNIZANCE and LAKES in January!

This is an 18+ event.
Presented by The Black Heart.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Sagan, Club Dread, Jaguar Throne

Venue

The Black Heart

2-3 Greenland Pl, London NW1 0AP
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.