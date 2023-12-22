DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

HARMONIA meet Momento Lab !

Main Club - Club 44
Fri, 22 Dec, 11:30 pm
DJMilano
€11.33The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Venerdi 22 December 2023 from 23:30 tillate

Hàrmonia

meet

Momento Lab

w/

Momento Lab show case

w/

Unknown7 & Dino saints

Giulia Mazzotti

Gianni Palumbo

(Harmonia )

Danilo Calderone

(Harmonia / Vibez432)

Black Hill

(Artech sound)

Leonardo Mag...

Questo è un evento 18+
Presentato da MADE IN ITALY SRL.

Venue

Main Club - Club 44

Via Carlo Boncompagni, 44, 20139 Milano MI, Italy
Doors open11:30 pm

