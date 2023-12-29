DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Samantha Grace EP Release Show

Musica
Fri, 29 Dec, 8:00 pm
GigsAkron
$12The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Samantha Grace "Five After Midnight" EP Release
featuring support from
Sixth Dimension
Lovers In Reverse

8PM Door
9PM Show
$12 All In Presale
$15 At The Door

All Ages - Under 21 to pay additional $2 cash at the door
Presented by Musica.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Samantha Grace

Venue

Musica

51 East Market Street, Akron, Ohio 44308, United States
Doors open8:00 pm

