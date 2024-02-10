Top track

Live Skull

Bronson
Sat, 10 Feb 2024, 9:00 pm
GigsRavenna
€10

About

I leggendari post-punk no-wave newyorkesi Live Skull annunciano un nuovo tour europeo per presentare l'ultimo album Party Zero uscito in tutto il mondo per la nostra Bronson Recordings e non poteva certo mancare una data casa al Bronson.

Insurrezioni. Pan...

Questo è un evento 18+
Presentato da Triade di Angiolini Emanuele e c snc.

Lineup

Live Skull

Venue

Bronson

Via Cella, 50, 48124 Madonna Dell'albero RA, Italy
Doors open9:00 pm

