Valery Meladze

Troxy
Thu, 23 May 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
From £80.36The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
This is a 14+ event.

Every year the number of fans of Valery Meladze is growing, thanks to his unique voice and bright charisma. In his work everything is like in life: passion and romance, tenderness and drama, joy and pain of loss. For almost thirty yea...

Presented by Bravo Eventos.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Валерий Меладзе

Troxy

490 Commercial Road, London E1 0HX
Doors open7:00 pm
Event ends11:00 pm
