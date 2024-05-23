DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
No smartphone? No worries, check our FAQs
This is a 14+ event.
Every year the number of fans of Valery Meladze is growing, thanks to his unique voice and bright charisma. In his work everything is like in life: passion and romance, tenderness and drama, joy and pain of loss. For almost thirty yea...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
No smartphone? No worries, check our FAQs