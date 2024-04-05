Top track

Death Valley Girls

Bronson
Fri, 5 Apr, 9:00 pm
GigsRavenna
€15The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Per quasi un decennio, le Death Valley Girls, mystic rock’n’roll da strapazzo da Los Angeles, hanno usato la loro musica come mezzo per attingere a un'energia cosmica comune.

In album come Glow In The Dark (2016), Darkness Rains (2018) e Under the Spell o...

Questo è un evento 18+
Presentato da Bronson Produzioni

Lineup

Death Valley Girls

Venue

Bronson

Via Cella, 50, 48124 Madonna Dell'albero RA, Italy
Doors open9:00 pm

FAQs

Serve la tessera?

No, l'ingresso al Bronson Club non prevede alcuna tessera. Basta acquistare il biglietto di ingresso

C'è il drink compreso nell'ingresso?

No, con l'ingresso ai live al Bronson Club non è compreso un drink omaggio.

A che ora iniziano i concerti?

Le porte apriranno alle 21, i live inizieranno dalle 21:45!

