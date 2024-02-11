DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Kids Day Carnavalesque

Blonde Venus
Sun, 11 Feb, 3:00 pm
WorkshopBordeaux
From FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Cette année Blonde Venus fête le Carnaval en famille ! Au programme de cette journée dédiée aux enfants : ateliers DIY spéciaux, tattoo, maquillage (payant sur place), boum des kids, goûter le tout bien sûr déguisés pour faire honneur à cette fête spéciale...

Tout public
Présenté par BLONDE VENUS.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Blonde Venus

Cr Henri Brunet, 33300 Bordeaux, France
Open in maps
Doors open3:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.