La Bringue - RAVE PARTY GIRLS ONLY

211
Thu, 25 Jan, 10:00 pm
PartyParis
€10

About

Préparez-vous à vivre une expérience sonore inégalée à La Bringue - RAVE PARTY EDITION.

Plongez dans l'univers vibrant de la musique électronique avec notre lineup de DJ 100% féminin qui sont prêtes à vous faire danser toute la nuit. Des beats énergiques,...

Réservé aux plus de 18 ans
Présenté par croixement pour tous.
Venue

211

211 Av. Jean Jaurès, 75019 Paris, France
Doors open10:00 pm

