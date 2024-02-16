DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Sugarcoat + Bastien

Two Palms
Fri, 16 Feb, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
Selling fast
£8.16
About

Oh thank god, the wait is over: sugarcoat are BACK to toast the release of their second single 'Off The Ground' on Friday 16th February 2024. Taking to the stage at Two Palms for the very first time, we promise you an extended live set to warm your hearts...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Short Waves
No Covid-19 entry requirements

You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Bastien, sugarcoat

Venue

Two Palms

289 Mare Street, Hackney, London, E8 1EJ, United Kingdom
Doors open7:30 pm

