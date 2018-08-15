DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

ArcTanGent 2024 - Weekend Glamping Tickets

Fernhill Farm
15 Aug - 18 Aug
GigsBristol
From £31.83
*Your glamping ticket will mirror the weekend ticket you have purchased. e.g If you've purchased a 4 day weekend ticket you will be entitled to glamp from Wednesday* If you upgrade your ticket please let us know so that we can ensure your tent is pitched i...

All Ages (U18s to be accompanied by an adult 18+)
Presented by ArcTanGent.
Venue

Fernhill Farm

Compton Martin, Bristol BS40 6LD, UK
Doors open11:00 am

