Malditos Domingos

Sala Taro
Sun, 21 Jan, 6:00 pm
GigsBarcelona
€8.80The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Malditos Domingos, la nueva propuesta canalla para las tardes de Barcelona.

Un espacio en el que compartir la pasión musical y las distintas filosofías que han ido marcando la escena en los últimos 20 años. Nos embarcamos juntos en un viaje a través de lo...

Para mayores de 18 años (necesario traer DNI).
Organizado por MUSIC FOR AIRPORTS S.L.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

1
Lola Kay, Viktor Detroit, Storung AKA Flu and 1 more

Venue

Sala Taro

Carrer de Rossend Arús, 9, 08014 Barcelona, Spain
Doors open6:00 pm

