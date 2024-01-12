Top track

Abhir Official Afterparty X Antidoto Club

Teatro Magno
Fri, 12 Jan, 11:59 pm
DJMadrid
€15

About

Este viernes, afterparty oficial del `Elefantes Cabalgando Tour´ de Abhir Hathi junto con Antidoto Club.

Para mayores de 18 años (necesario traer DNI).
Presented by Pillen Pillen.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Abhir Hathi, Daytimers

Venue

Teatro Magno

C. de Cedaceros, 7, 28014 Madrid, Spain
Doors open12:30 am

