Writers in the Round

DIFFERENT WRLD
Sun, 7 Jan 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsAsheville
$14.56The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Get an intimate look into the songwriting process, enjoy drinks, and get a special look into the artist’s POV.

This edition is featuring Meredith Rounsley, Nina Gi, Brennan Page Henshaw, and Doctor Delia.

All ages
Presented by Different Wrld.
Lineup

Nina GI

Venue

DIFFERENT WRLD

701 Haywood Rd Suite 101, Asheville, NC 28806, USA
Doors open7:00 pm

