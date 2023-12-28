DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Sangre Club

Cadavra
Thu, 28 Dec, 11:59 pm
GigsMadrid
€13.26The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Sangre Club now every Thursday, the heaviest perreo in Madrid. You'll listen to dembow, old-school reggaeton, maleanteo, rkt, cumbiaton, funk, and guaracha.

Sangre Club ahora todos los jueves, el perreo más pesado de Madrid. En Sangre escucharás dembow,...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by CADAVRA.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Don Amor, Otto Tiff

Venue

Cadavra

C. del Caballero de Gracia, 10, 28013 Madrid, Spain
Doors open11:59 pm

