Kremwerk 10-Year Anniversary Weekend Pass

Kremwerk - Timbre Room - Cherry Complex
16 Feb - 18 Feb 2024
DJSeattle
From $22.66The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Kremwerk 10 Year Anniversary!

February 16 - 17 | Complex Wide

Can you believe it's been a whole decade of Kremwerk magic? ✨

We're throwing the ultimate birthday bash the best way we know how -- with three rooms of music, dancing, surprise guests, and mo...

This is an 21+ event
Presented by Kremwerk.
No Covid-19 entry requirements
1809 Minor Ave, Seattle, WA 98101, USA
Doors open10:00 pm
320 capacity

