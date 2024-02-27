Top track

Hooveriii

IBOAT
Tue, 27 Feb 2024, 8:30 pm
GigsBordeaux
From €9The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Control
About

Ils sont cinq, arborent barbe, moustache, cheveux longs et des fringues qui semblent sortir d’un marché aux puces de Haight-Ashbury en 1967. Hooveriii est un groupe psychédélique originaire de Los Angeles qui a le physique de son emploi, parfaite incarnati...

Tout public
Présenté par TRAFIC.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Venue

IBOAT

Bassin à Flot n°, 1 Cr Henri Brunet, 33300 Bordeaux
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm

