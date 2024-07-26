DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Fleetingwood Mac

The Boileroom
Fri, 26 Jul 2024, 7:00 pm
Guildford
£20.30
Event information

We are Fleetingwood Mac, an exciting celebration of the legendary band Fleetwood Mac. We are not just another tribute band, with wigs and fancy dress outfits.

Instead we represent the full live sound of Fleetwood Mac, with just one guitar, a keyboard, a d...

This is an 16+ event
Presented by The Boileroom.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Fleetingwood Mac

Venue

The Boileroom

13 Stoke Fields, Guildford GU1 4LS, UK
Doors open7:00 pm
275 capacity

