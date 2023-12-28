DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Comic Sans Domenico

Officina San Domenico
Thu, 28 Dec, 9:30 pm
ComedyAndria
€10The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

A Scimmiare stiamo - di Pippi Ricciardi

A metà tra una serata di standup comedy e una serata di giochi in pieno stile Natalizio

Sarà uno show ad alto coinvolgimento del pubblico, in cui non si potrà mai stare tranquilli

Ah si vincono anche dei premi.

A...

Questo è un evento 18+
Presentato da CapitalSud APS.

Venue

Officina San Domenico

Via Sant'angelo Dei Meli 36, 76123 Andria provincia di Barletta-Andria-Trani, Italia
Doors open9:30 pm

