End To End

Cherry Complex
Fri, 26 Jan, 10:00 pm
DJSeattle
$17The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Deep End Sound Presents: End to End

Join us for the second edition of the "End to End" party at Cherry Seattle.

This dance music focused party will expose you to music from every corner of the genre.

Featuring Between the Lines Collective members Ean an...

This is an 21+ event
Presented by Cherry.
No Covid-19 entry requirements
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Cherry Complex

1809 Minor Ave, Seattle, WA 98101, USA
Doors open10:00 pm

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.