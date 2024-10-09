Top track

Heroes of the Dawn

Visions Of Atlantis

La Rayonne
Wed, 9 Oct, 7:00 pm
GigsLyon
€28.07The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About Visions Of Atlantis

Le groupe de Metal Symphonique VISIONS OF ATLANTIS a sorti en 2022 chez Napalm Records son huitième album intitulé "Pirates". Le quintet international délivre ainsi son oeuvre la plus confiante et la plus honnête à ce jour, prouvant qu'il a définitivement Read more

Event information

Braves moussaillons, tenez-vous prêts à répondre à l’appel de VISIONS OF ATLANTIS ! Les pirates du Metal Symphonique jetteront l’ancre à La Rayonne le mercredi 9 octobre 2024 et vous appellent à la rescousse pour hisser les voiles ! Préparez-vous à vivre...

Tout public
Présenté par Sounds Like Hell Productions.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Seraina Telli, Illumishade, Visions Of Atlantis

Venue

La Rayonne

7 Rue Henri Legay, 69100 Villeurbanne, France
Doors open7:00 pm

