Lauren Mikki

Hyde Park Book Club
Tue, 23 Jan, 7:30 pm
GigsLeeds
£8.80The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Longtime Leeds jazz/soul promoter DJ Lubi kicks off his 2024 Hyde Park Book Club season with some quality contemporary alternative RnB/soul from singer Lauren Mikki. Already established on the Leeds music scene in the last few years with a series of local...

This is a 14+ event
DJ Lubi presents…
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lauren Mikki

Hyde Park Book Club

27-29 Headingley Ln, Leeds LS6 1BL, UK
Doors open7:30 pm
100 capacity

