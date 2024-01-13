DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
No smartphone? No worries, check our FAQs
Come and celebrate the life and work of the Thin White Duke with us at The Piper!
Live music from 'The Men Who Fell To Earth' (Interstellar Bowie instrumentals, a quartet of Newton imposters play Bowie's hits and more in the style of Booker T and the MGs)...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
No smartphone? No worries, check our FAQs