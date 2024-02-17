Top track

Groove Safari: Pretty Pink, Hvmza and Kyle E

Egg
Sat, 17 Feb, 11:00 pm
GigsLondon
From £5.50

About

Groove Safari will launch at Egg LDN on Saturday 17th February, an exciting new concept for Melodic & Afro House taking stage in the dark depths of the "Middle Floor"

Kicking off the first of its series will be Pretty Pink, Hvmza & Kyle E.

Risen from the...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by EGG.
No Covid-19 entry requirements
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Pretty Pink, HVMZA, Kyle E

Venue

Egg

200 York Way, London N7 9AX
Doors open11:00 pm
900 capacity

