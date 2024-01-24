DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

House Jazz: Gordon Li, Francisco Garcia de Paredes, Harry Ling

Ninety One Living Room
Wed, 24 Jan, 7:00 pm
This Wednesday, Ninety One is excited for a night of house jazz - ft an incredible lineup of musicians: Gordon Li, Francisco Garcia de Paredes and Harry Ling.

A veritable supergroup, usually meeting every Wednesday at 392 Kingsland Rd to play standards, s...

This is an 18+ event (Photo ID Required).
Presented by Ninety One Living Room.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Don Glori, Mackwood

Ninety One Living Room

91 Brick Ln, Spitalfields, London E1 6QL, UK
Doors open5:00 pm
250 capacity

