DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
This Wednesday, Ninety One is excited for a night of house jazz - ft an incredible lineup of musicians: Gordon Li, Francisco Garcia de Paredes and Harry Ling.
A veritable supergroup, usually meeting every Wednesday at 392 Kingsland Rd to play standards, s...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.