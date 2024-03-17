Top track

Channel One Sound System

Village Underground
Sun, 17 Mar, 5:00 pm
DJLondon
£12.24

About

Serving up their authentic Reggae and Dub sound,, Channel One Sound System returns to Village Underground on 17th March for the second installment of their Spring tour 🔊

Presented by Free From Sleep.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Venue

54 Holywell Lane, London EC2A 3PQ, UK
Doors open5:00 pm
700 capacity
Accessibility information

