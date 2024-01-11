DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Come experience what Big Richard has to offer in 2024 - 7 bands over the course of 2 days, all inside the warm embrace of the Shacklewell. Featuring the ever-familiar Big Richard crew with a few new friends on the bill too.
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.