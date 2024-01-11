DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Big Richard All-Dayer: Thursday

The Shacklewell Arms
Thu, 11 Jan 2024, 7:00 pm
Come experience what Big Richard has to offer in 2024 - 7 bands over the course of 2 days, all inside the warm embrace of the Shacklewell. Featuring the ever-familiar Big Richard crew with a few new friends on the bill too.

This is an 18+ event.
Presented by Big Richard Records.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lost Lyra, Empires, Empires, Van Zon

The Shacklewell Arms

71 Shacklewell Lane, London E8 2EB
Doors open7:00 pm
200 capacity

