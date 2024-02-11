DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Matthew McAloone: Big shoes to fill WIP

The Bill Murray
Sun, 11 Feb 2024, 4:00 pm
ComedyLondon
£8The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

A one hour comedy show about not having it together yet, knowing that’s not great, but the more people that feel the same, the more time you have to figure things out.

If this resonates, you’ll love Big Shoes to Fill. A show that aims to let everyone in o...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Angel Comedy.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Matthew Mcaloone

Venue

The Bill Murray

39 Queen's Head St, London N1 8NQ, UK
Doors open3:30 pm

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.