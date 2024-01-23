DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Poom Poom Tuesday

El Cid
Tue, 23 Jan 2024, 10:00 pm
PartyLos Angeles
$12.36The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

If You Love Dancing To Reggae-Dancehall, Soca, Hip Hop & Afrobeats Or Simply Enjoy Partying With The Hottest Dancers Moving In Caribbean Heat And Doing Their Thing On The Dancefloor, This Is The Party For You! Poom Poom Tuesdays Is Best Known For A Caribbe...

This is a 21+ event
QBwoy Productions
No Covid-19 entry requirements
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

El Cid

4212 Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90029, USA
Open in maps
Doors open10:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.