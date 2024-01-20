DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Velvet Cliché Takeover-Georgie Weston x Dan Edery

The Victoria
Sat, 20 Jan 2024, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
£6The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Come start the year and party with us for our official Velvet Cliché launch party! You can except some of the grooviest acts around - so grab your dancing shoes and run to the Victoria x More surprises to come really soon ✨

GEORGIE WESTON

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Velvet Cliché
No Covid-19 entry requirements
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

The Victoria

451 Queensbridge Road, London E8 3AS
Doors open7:30 pm

