Martha Jean

The George Tavern
Fri, 19 Jan 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
About

Extra special Martha Jean Headline show, a night of heartfelt lyricism and indie pop.

This is an 18+ event.
Presented by Martha Jean
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Martha Jean

Venue

The George Tavern

373 Commercial Rd, London E1 0LA, UK
Doors open7:00 pm
Event ends3:00 am
150 capacity

