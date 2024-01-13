DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Punk Rock Karaoke

Broken Goblet Brewing
Sat, 13 Jan 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsPhiladelphia
Our Story... The original deal since 1996. We play....YOU sing! Pick a song,we give you the lyrics.We call your name and voila! you are the singer in a punk rock band backed by the finest hand picked side men.Simple...we have sign up sheet at venue. Pick y...

This is a 21+ event.
Presented by Scenic.
Lineup

Punk Rock Karaoke

Venue

Broken Goblet Brewing

2500 State Road Unit D, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020, United States
Doors open7:00 pm

