Bomel

4bis
Fri, 1 Mar 2024, 8:00 pm
GigsRennes
€22.44

About

Après une année 2021 qui comptabilise des signatures chez AOC Records et Allo Floride, la sortie de son premier EP “I Left School For This”, aujourd’hui Bomel c’est plus de 2 millions de streams toutes plateformes confondues, une tournée de plus de 15 date...

Tout public
Présenté par CARTEL [BZH] en accord avec Allo Floride.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Bomel

Venue

4bis

4b Cours Des Alliés, 35000 Rennes, France
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm
230 capacity

