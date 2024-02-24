Top track

DJ Bone - The Vibe - mixed

DJ Bone + Hiroko Yamamura

Phonox
Sat, 24 Feb 2024, 9:30 pm
DJLondon
From £5.50

About

It’s Detroit vs Chicago this March as 2 luminaries of cities well-documented house and techno scenes meet at Phonox, DJ Bone & Hiroko Yamamura.

DJ Bone is without a doubt one of the best technical DJs in dance music. An artist on the DJ mixer, he is a mas...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Phonox.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

DJ Bone, Hiroko Yamamura

Venue

Phonox

418 Brixton Rd, London SW9 7AY
Doors open9:30 pm
550 capacity

