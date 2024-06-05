Top track

Welshly Arms - Ain't No Love in the Heart of the City

Welshly Arms

Schanzenzelt
Wed, 5 Jun, 7:00 pm
GigsHamburg
From €33.66The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Nachdem sie 2017 Single “Legendary” veröffentlicht hatten, wurde die Indie-Rock-Welt schnell mit Welshly Arms' Vorliebe für überlebensgroße Alt-Rock-Banger und kribbelnde Live-Performances bekannt gemacht. Ihr 2018er Album No Place is Home hat über 350 Mil...

Alle Altersgruppen
Präsentiert von Schanzenzelt, OHA! Music & Rodrec
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Welshly Arms

Venue

Schanzenzelt

Sternschanze 1, 20357 Hamburg, Germany
Doors open7:00 pm

