Total Chaos

New Cross Inn
Sat, 22 Jun, 2:00 pm
GigsLondon
£27.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

A CHARITY PUNK ALL DAYER

TOTAL CHAOS (UK Exclusive)

https://linktr.ee/totalchaosofficial

The Fiend

https://www.facebook.com/THEFIEND.UK82

Surgery Without Research

https://surgerywithoutresearch.bandcamp.com/

Jawless

https://www.artistecard.com/jawl...

This is an 14+ event
Presented by Mayhem Pinky Punk Promotions.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

2
The Vile, Jawless, Surgery Without Research and 2 more

Venue

New Cross Inn

New Cross Inn, 323 New Cross Rd, London SE14 6AS, UK
Doors open2:00 pm

