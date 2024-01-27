DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Back to the Disco

Largo Venue
Sat, 27 Jan, 9:30 pm
PartyRoma
€5.75The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

#BACKTOTHEDISCO

Il grande successo del sabato di Largo Venue per ballare tutta la notte

I nostri Djs

infiammeranno la pista con successi su cui cantare e dimenarsi a squarciagola.

Il nostro Resident Vj Simone Ziotuo vi farà entrare subito nello scatena...

Questo è un evento 18+
Presentato da Prenestepop s.r.l..
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Venue

Largo Venue

Via Biordo Michelotti, 2, 00176 Roma RM, Italy
Open in maps
Doors open9:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.