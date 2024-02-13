DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Mardi Gras with Buckwheat Zydeco Jr.

Hotel Congress Plaza
Tue, 13 Feb, 4:00 pm
GigsTucson
From $25.24The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Tuesday February 13th

Buckwheat Zydeco and the Ils Sont Partis Band!

4pm

VIP Reserved Seating: $50

General Admission: Advance: $20 | Day of Show: $25

This is an All ages event.
Presented by Hotel Congress.
Lineup

Buckwheat Zydeco

Venue

Hotel Congress Plaza

311 E Congress St, Tucson, AZ 85701, USA
Open in maps
Doors open4:00 pm

