DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
WHO IS COOL COOL COOL?
Cool Cool Cool blends the best of Funk, House, and R&B to create a sound that is truly unique. With dynamic female-led vocals, a tight horn section, swirling synths, and a rhythm section that lays down a wicked groove, this band kno...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.