Comedy Queens

EartH
Fri, 26 Jan, 6:00 pm
ComedyLondon
From £10The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

This event will take place in EartH Theatre.

The Funniest Halal Ladies Night - ''Comedy Queens'' a pioneering female only Halal comedy tour that aims to infuse laughter and joy into the lives of women. Let's celebrate the diverse comedic talents of women...

Presented by Twenty6.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Fatiha El-Ghorri, Shazia Mirza

Venue

EartH

11 Stoke Newington Rd, London N16 8BH, UK
Doors open6:00 pm
Accessibility information

