DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Music & Dance from Veracruz Mexico: Caña Dulce y Caña Brava

The Local
Wed, 10 Apr, 7:00 pm
GigsSaugerties
From $24.31The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Doors open at 6, show starts at 7
Beer, wine, refreshments, snacks are available. ADA accessible.

Caña Dulce y Caña Brava offers a performance which exhibits the music, poetry, dance and traditional attire of Veracruz, Mexico, interpreted by artists who...

This is an all ages event.
Presented by Hudson Valley Live at The Local.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Caña Dulce y Caña Brava

Venue

The Local

16 John Street, Saugerties, New York 12477, United States
Doors open6:00 pm

