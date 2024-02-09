DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

The New Riddim and Friends, Mad Men, Nature Boys, DJ Ahloe

miniBar
Fri, 9 Feb, 9:30 pm
Kansas City
$13.15
About

In memory of Rudeboy Richie Restivo, The New Riddim is throwing a genre-less night of musical mayhem with Mad Man, Nature Boys and DJ Ahloe. In support of Midwest Music Foundation

This is a 21+ event.
Presented by recordBar.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

miniBar

3810 Broadway Boulevard, Kansas City, Missouri 64111, United States
Doors open9:30 pm

