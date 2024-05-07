DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Consider This: The Biology of Addiction with Farzan Nadim

The Local
Tue, 7 May, 7:00 pm
TalkSaugerties
From $13.19The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

What is addiction and why does its definition keep changing? Why are some drugs more addictive than others? Why do some people can use addictive drugs recreationally, but do not get addicted? What is the role of genetics in addiction? Is addiction really a...

This is an all ages event.
Presented by Hudson Valley Live at The Local.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Venue

The Local

16 John Street, Saugerties, New York 12477, United States
Open in maps
Doors open6:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.