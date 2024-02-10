DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Killith Faire is a one-night only collaboration of women/femme musicians from the Kansas City and Lawrence areas, at recordBar (1520 Grand Blvd) on Saturday, Feb. 10, 2024. This concert will feature new collaborations from more than 20 women/femme-identify...
