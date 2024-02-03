DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Fräulein / Takeda / Eve's Delight / Fuze

St Stephen's Church
Sat, 3 Feb, 7:00 pm
GigsIpswich
£7The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Tune Up Presents Fräulein, Takeda, Eve's Delight and Fuze for Independent Venue Week on Saturday 3rd February 2024 at St Stephen's Church.

This is an 14+ event
Presented by Brighten The Corners.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Eve's Delight, Takeda, Fräulein

Venue

St Stephen's Church

St Stephen's Church Lane, Ipswich, IP1 1DP
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm
200 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.