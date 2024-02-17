DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Laundry Day: The Big Queer Love-in!

The Piper
Sat, 17 Feb, 9:00 pm
PartySaint Leonards
£10The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Laundry Day - Big Queer Love-in

THE queer club night of St Leonards is back for Valentine’s Day and we’re throwing our BIG QUEER LOVE-IN. Upstairs at The Piper

Think cupids and cherubs, roses and lipstick, the cat burglar from the old Milk Tray advert (a...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by The Piper.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

The Piper

Norman Arms, 1 Norman Rd, Saint Leonards-on-sea TN37 6NH, UK
Doors open9:00 pm
200 capacity

