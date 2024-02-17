DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
No smartphone? No worries, check our FAQs
Laundry Day - Big Queer Love-in
THE queer club night of St Leonards is back for Valentine’s Day and we’re throwing our BIG QUEER LOVE-IN. Upstairs at The Piper
Think cupids and cherubs, roses and lipstick, the cat burglar from the old Milk Tray advert (a...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
No smartphone? No worries, check our FAQs