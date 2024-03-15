DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Keep Hush x Percolate pres: Dr Dubplate & Soul Mass Transit System

XOYO Birmingham
Fri, 15 Mar, 10:00 pm
DJBirmingham
From £11.08The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

BIRMINGHAM: we’re taking Dr Dubplate on the road for his first ever tour.

For his descent onto Birmingham he is joined by breakthrough talent Soul Mass Transit System

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Keep Hush.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Dr Dubplate, Soul Mass Transit System

Venue

XOYO Birmingham

Lower Trinity Street, Birmingham, B9 4AG, United Kingdom
Doors open10:00 pm

